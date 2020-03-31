MCO: Several roads in Klang to close from tomorrow

Several Malaysian Armed Forces personnel are seen assisting the police at one of the roadblocks to help maintain the movement control order at Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, March 31 Mac — Several roads in Klang will be closed from tomorrow until April 14 to reduce the people’s movement with the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

Klang Utara district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the roads that will be affected are at Kilometre (KM) 3.5 Jalan Shapadu Lama; KM3.7 Jalan Shapadu Lama to Rantau Panjang; Jambatan Raja Muda Nala (Jalan Tanjung Syawal); Jambatan Musaeddin (Jalan Batu Tiga Lama); and Jalan Paip/Jalan Bukit Cherakah.

“The public is advised to comply with MCO and use the alternative roads that are provided,” she said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli, in a statement, said Jalan Tengku Kelana in the Klang town would also be closed.

He said five roadblocks would be mounted round the clock at Persiaran Kota; Batu 2 Jalan Langat; KM24.3 Kesas Expressway; Jalan Bukit Jati traffic light intersection and Jalan Kampung Jawa.

For any inquiry, the public can call Klang Selatan police at 03-33762400.

In Petaling jaya roadblocks in the district will be mounted in stages from time to time.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, when met at a roadblock at Persiaran Surian, said so far, 11 roadblocks have been set up and four roads have been closed.

Meanwhile, on a woman alleged to have hurled offensive words at the police during a traffic jam, he said, she had been detained for investigation. — Bernama —