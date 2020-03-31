MACC receives report over former minister’s suspicious possession of RM250k

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said his private home was burgled and RM250,000 in cash was now missing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed today it has opened up investigations related to the questionable possession of a sum of money by a former minister.

“The MACC have received complaints relating to the possession of a large sum of money in a suspicious manner believed to have belonged to a former minister as reported by the media yesterday.

“Following the complaints, the Commission has opened an investigation paper to conduct a probe under the MACC Act 2009,” it said in a statement here.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said his private home was burgled and RM250,000 in cash was now missing.

The Muar MP also shared a copy of the police report he lodged, in which he stated that he only noticed the missing cash around 7pm last Saturday.

He also disputed reports that described the money as belonging to his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, but did not specify if he was the owner.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, in confirming the incident, said police have also detained the maid to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a dwelling house.