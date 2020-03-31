Bread delivery lorry nicked in KL found in Terengganu 13 hours later

A man unloads fresh loaves of bread at a convenience store in Petaling Jaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — A bread delivery lorry that was reported stolen in Kuala Lumpur has been found in Terengganu 13 hours later.

According to an Astro Awani report, members of the public notified the owner of the lorry, one of the country’s leading commercial bread suppliers, after coming across the abandoned three-tonne lorry near Kampung Neris Meraga Mosque in Kijal, Kemaman at about 8pm yesterday.

Based on photos currently being circulated on social media, the bread shipment appeared to be largely intact.

When contacted, Kemaman district police chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan confirmed receiving a report on the vehicle’s discovery.

Hanyan was quoted as saying the lorry that is usually deployed for delivery runs around Kuala Lumpur was reported stolen from Jalan Petaling at 7am yesterday.

He added that the driver only realised that the lorry was missing when he turned up to begin his shift.

It is understood that the driver immediately lodged a report with Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters.

The case will be investigated under Section 379(a) of the Penal Code for car theft.