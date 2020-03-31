185 expected to be charged with breaching MCO in Penang

All 185 are liable to be fined up to RM1,000, or jailed for no more than six months, or both. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 31 — A total of 185 people are expected to be brought to three different courts in Penang today to be charged with flouting the movement control order (MCO).

A total of 25 people will be charged at the George Town court, while 98 will be charged at the Butterworth court. The remaining 62 will be charged at the Bukit Mertajam court.

All 185 are expected to be charged under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local areas) Regulations 2020.

They are liable to be fined up to RM1,000, or jailed for no more than six months, or both.

