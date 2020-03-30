UiTM says enough food, free meals for its 8,500 students during MCO duration

UiTM deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs) Prof Azizan Abdullah said, 8,500 students still residing at 35 campuses nationwide, have been receiving the food assistance of three meals a day since the MCO was enforced on March 18. — Screen capture via Google Maps

SHAH ALAM, March 30 — Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has assured students who could not return home following the movement control order (MCO) ruling, that there are sufficient food, and the meals are offered to them free of charge.

UiTM deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs) Prof Azizan Abdullah said, 8,500 students still residing at 35 campuses nationwide, have been receiving the food assistance of three meals a day since the MCO was enforced on March 18.

“The food assistance is offered to all on-campus and off-campus students.

“In taking care of the students’ welfare, UiTM also provides medical and counselling services. So parents do not have to worry,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Azizan called on the 800,000-strong UiTM alumni to donate to the university’s Covid-19 Student Aid Fund to cover food expenses for students who have been forced to stay on until the MCO ruling ends on April 14.

In addition to financial contribution, alumni members as well as the public, could also assist UiTM by providing food items which would be distributed to the needy students.

Azizan said the items could be delivered directly to the food collection centre at Kolej Mawar or the Students Service Centre in Shah Alam, while for other states, those wishing to donate could contact the respective campuses.

Donations for UiTM Covid-19 Student Aid Fund are to be deposited through UiTM Treasury Affin Bank Account No:1051-4000-3422. — Bernama