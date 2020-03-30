Covid-19: Hishammuddin thanks UAE for medical equipment contribution

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein thanked the UAE for contributing 20,000 Covid-19 test kits to Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their contribution of medical equipment to Malaysia today.

In his official Facebook page, Hishammuddin said the equipment would be handed over to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to be distributed to parties in need, particularly frontliners.

“I am also grateful because following my telephone conversation with UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan recently, apart from the medical equipment that we have received today, UAE and Malaysia are also collaborating closely in the sharing of information, expertise and strategies to fight Covid-19.

“The sharing of information includes video conferences, conducted daily, involving the Wisma Putera Covid-19 task force with UAE government leaders,” he said, hoping that the cooperation would help both countries in managing the crisis as well as possible.

As of noon, a total of 156 Covid-19 positive cases were reported, raising the tally to 2,626 cases in the country with 37 deaths. — Bernama