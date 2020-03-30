Alliance Bank employee tests positive for Covid-19, three branches closed

Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd is closing three branches until further notice after an employee based at its Damansara Uptown branch tested positive for Covid-19. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd is closing three branches until further notice after an employee based at its Damansara Uptown branch tested positive for Covid-19.

It said the staff member, who is currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital, also serviced two other branches, including Alliance Bank Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Kota Damansara.

The three branches would now be closed for a thorough sanitisation exercise in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) guidelines, the bank said in a statement.

“We have initiated a contact tracing exercise and notified our other employees and customers who may have had close contact with the affected employee.

“These employees will undergo testing for Covid-19 and remain in quarantine,” Alliance Bank said.

The bank encouraged all its customers to perform their banking transactions online via allianceonline at www.allianceonline.com.my, or Alliance Bank Mobile app.

Customers may also contact the bank’s contact centre at 03-5516 9988 for assistance. — Bernama