ADT Biotech gets health ministry’s approval for test kit

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — ADT Biotech Sdn Bhd has received the Health Ministry’s (MoH) approval to supply the LyteStar 2019-nCoV RT-PCR test kit to MoH facilities which have been tasked to run tests for the Covid-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2.

Managing director Dr Finn Zedler said the test kit has been certified by the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) as its results were consistent with the IMR’s tests and is in line with the World Health Organisation’s guidelines.

“We are proud that our product has met the IMR’s requirements and approved by the MoH, and we are in the midst of boosting our production capacity,” he said.

ADT Biotech, a BioNexus-status company under the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (Bioeconomy Corporation), has developed the easy-to-use test kit specifically to meet the routine diagnostic screening needs.

Zedler said the company’s achievement was made possible with the help and support from the Bioeconomy Corporation, especially in roping in relevant parties in marketing the test kit and other ADT products in Malaysia and the region.

“The technology behind the test kit is based on a specific gene sequence unique to the targeted pathogen,” he said, adding that the test kit has also been sent to countries such as South Korea, India and Thailand, and orders have also been received from as far as Europe. — Bernama