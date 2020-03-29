Selangor to provide free hotel stay at De Palma hotels for medical frontliners

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state will be providing free hotel stays for medical frontliners handling the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Selangor government today announced that it will be providing free hotel stays for medical frontliners handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the decision was reached after a meeting with state financial officers and the Selangor State Economic Planning Unit, to refine the second phase of the “Pakej Rangsangan Selangor Prihatin”.

“I am pleased to announce that the Selangor state government through the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) will provide free accommodation for frontliners,” he said.

“The state government will first cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“A total of 204 rooms have been allocated at Hotel De Palma Ampang, while 83 rooms have been set up at Hotel De Palma Shah Alam to meet this need. This offer will be extended to other appropriate groups based on timely requirements.”

Amirudin said that based on the initial discussions between the state government’s subsidiary; Selgate Corporation together with the state health department, and a joint collaboration between the state government and private hospitals in the state, non-Covid-19 patients from government hospitals would be accepted into the private medical facilities.

He said that the private hospitals have also agreed to contribute several ventilators for use in government hospitals.