Putrajaya: Cash handouts under Prihatin stimulus package to be given out end of April, May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash handouts for low-income households worth RM10 billion will be disbursed in two phases based on the qualifying criteria, said the Finance Ministry.

The payments, part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package over the Covid-19 pandemic, will be made at the end of April and May, and includes households who earn RM4,000 and below, it said.

“BPN for households earning RM4,000 or less will be RM1,600, with an RM1,000 payment in April and RM600 in May. Households earning between RM4,001 to RM8,000 will receive RM1,000, with RM500 in April and May respectively,” said the ministry in a statement.

Singles earning RM2,000 or less will receive BPN of RM800, with RM500 in April and RM300 in May, while singles earning RM2,001 to RM4,000 will receive RM500, with RM250 in April and May respectively.

“BPN recipients who do not need to apply or make new applications for it include households and single individuals who were approved under the Living Costs Aid scheme (BSH) as well as households with and single individuals who are registered taxpayers under the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“Households and singles will receive the BPN via their bank accounts linked to BSH and LHDN, respectively. For those who have not yet registered, new applications can be made starting on Wednesday (April 1) via LHDN’s website at www.hasil.gov.my,” it said.

The ministry also said further enquiries can be directed to the ministry via calls during office hours or through emails at [email protected] or [email protected]. Enquiries can also be forwarded to LHDN via calls during office hours at 1 800 882 747.

“The ministry wishes to remind the public to be wary of scammers who have become emboldened by the opportunity to commit fraud against those who need such assistance.

“Recipients are advised to refer to official sources and not to disclose any personal information to third-party sources,” it said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM250 billion stimulus package, which include the first RM20 billion already announced on February 27.

The package is broken down as RM25 billion fiscal injection from the government, RM50 billion from the Employees’ Provident Fund, and RM175 billion from banks.