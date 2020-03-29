PM goes grocery shopping, finds supermarket fully stocked

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin shops at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin said he went for groceries at an undisclosed supermarket here today and found no reason to be concerned about food shortages.

Muhyiddin posted about his visit on Facebook, along with photographs of his supermarket run.

“This morning, I managed to go to a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur. Looking for some items while observing people’s conduct there.

“Thank God, many were aware of the need for social distancing. The supermarket was also fully stocked. So, there is no need to panic,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin puts on face mask and gloves at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

The photographs included showed Muhyiddin donning a face mask and surgical gloves before having his temperature checked and entering the supermarket.

Earlier, Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob assured Malaysians during his daily press conference that the supply of staple foods was sufficient nationwide.

Malaysia is in its twelfth day of what is now a month-long movement control order to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).