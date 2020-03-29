Four meals a day and Wi-Fi: Life of Hilir Perak cluster close contacts quarantined in Sungkai

The self-contained facility is surrounded by greenery and is described as 'comfortable'. — Picture via Facebook/Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Ministry of Health has begun using one of its quarantine stations nationwide to house the close contacts of positive cases in the Hilir Perak cluster, which is the second biggest in the state.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah shared today on his Facebook page a peek into the centre at the Malaysian Statistics Training Institute in Sungkai, Perak.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the facility is self-contained and quite comfortable, surrounded by green and fresh parks.

“The facility also fulfills the criteria for the control of infectious diseases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added risky individuals will be housed in solitary rooms with en suite toilets.

“Other amenities provided include kettles, wifi services, self-cleaning utilities, hand sanitisers, and forehead thermometers.

“Meals at four times a day are provided, alongside light refreshments. Throughout their stay during the quarantine and monitoring period, individuals will be observed by the health team on duty,” he said.

The director-general added the team will be at hand to detect any early symptoms of Covid-19 and will immediately address it should it arise.

With 53 cases as of yesterday, Hilir Perak has been categorised as a red zone in the state for the pandemic, second only to Kinta which recorded 66 cases.

Perak has recorded a total of 159 Covid-19 positive cases as of yesterday afternoon.