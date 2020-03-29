Covid-19: Betong quarantine centre almost ready, says Uggah

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (centre) said the mass quarantine centre being set up at the Layar Rural Development Resource centre in Betong is almost ready. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 29 — A mass quarantine centre being set up at the Layar Rural Development Resource centre in Betong is almost ready, said Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

Earlier, Uggah, who is also state Disaster Management Committee chairman, visited Betong to check on the progress at the centre which can accommodate up to 24 people at any one time and the preparations have been carried out by by the Betong Hospital.

“Workers from a private company are now putting the finishing touches at the centre,” he said in a statement.

During the visit Uggah was accompanied by Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat; Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu and political secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Richard Rapu.

“The centre is also located far from populated areas,” Uggah said.

Uggah also presented 1,200 face masks to the Betong Hospital and the Debak sub-district to be distributed to the Covid-19 frontliners.

Betong has recorded eight positive Covid-19 cases thus far, namely, four cases from Kedah, one from Kuala Lumpur and three locals, and they are placed at the Sibu Hospital and 21 persons under investigation (PUI) cases. — Bernama