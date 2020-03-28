With spike in cases predicted mid-April, MOH urges everyone to chip in to stop Covid-19 spread

DBKL and Alam Flora personnel prepare to sanitise the area around the Sri Petaling Mosque March 28, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) admitted that it is expecting a spike in Covid-19 cases to happen in mid-April.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government is taking all the necessary steps to prepare for this and wants the disinfection process and detection of Covid-19 positive patients to be priorities.

“We are predicting that by the middle of April, there’ll be a big spike in cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya today.

“So far, everything we’ve done concerning cleaning and disinfecting has been carried out by all ministries, local states, municipal councils and DBKL. This process is ongoing.

“The second process that we need to do is acute case detection, which is to find, test and isolate those who have tested positive and put them into self-quarantine for 14 days and treat them.”

Malaysia added another 159 positive cases today and one death from the Covid-19 virus. It brings the tally to 27 deaths and 2,320 infected.

The government has extended the movement order control (MCO) to April 14 to curb the spread of the virus.

Dr Noor Hisham also said they are looking for 5,084 members of the tabligh group who were involved in the mass gathering at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1.

They have yet to step forward to take their tests and pose a big risk to public health.