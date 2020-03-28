Senior citizen commits suicide in Serdang Hospital after contracting Covid-19

A Google screenshot of the Serdang Hospital. A man who was admitted at the hospital for a self-isolation period comitted suicide yesterday evening.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― A senior citizen, aged 62, comitted suicide yesterday evening in the toilet of ward 7D in Serdang Hospital.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed the incident and said the male patient who was admitted at the hospital for a self-isolation period, was found dead by a nurse on duty who subsequently alerted the police.

“A nurse called the Serdang police station to inform about the incident at 7.40pm yesterday. The patient was admitted on Wednesday afternoon.

“Initial investigations so far showed the patient had depression problem and also flu, cough and breathing difficulties after testing positive for Covid-19,” said Wan Kamarul.

Police have now instructed for a post mortem and have recorded statements from all hospital staff who dealt with the patient and his family members.

Wan Kamarul said his officer suited in complete personal protective equipment was sent to the scene to conduct investigations.

The body is now still at the Serdang Hospital.

* In Malaysia, suicide helpline Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day via 03-79568145.