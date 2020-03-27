Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll now at 24

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man — case number 1056 — was admitted to the hospital on March 18 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysia recorded its 24th Covid-19 death after a 35-year-old Malaysian who had travelled to Indonesia early this month died at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital last night.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man — case number 1056 — was admitted to the hospital on March 18 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20.

“The deceased had a history of travelling to Indonesia in early March 2020.

“He started having symptoms five days before being admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 18. The results of the Covid-19 validation test were positive on March 20. His health deteriorated day by day and he passed away on March 26 at 9.30pm,” Hisham said in a statement today.

As of 5pm yesterday, Malaysia’s cumulative number of positive Covid-19 cases stands at 2,031 with a total of 215 patients recovered.