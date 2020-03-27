Johor police: Simpang Renggam’s Covid-19 cases likely linked to last month’s ‘tabligh’ gathering in KL

Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (second from left) being briefed on the enhanced movement control order on the two villages in Simpang Renggam during his visit today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Police

JOHOR BARU, March 27 — The sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in two Simpang Renggam villages that are currently under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) is believed to be linked to last month’s tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, said Johor police.

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said he did not rule out the possibility that some of the villagers who had attended the gathering did not self-quarantine after returning to Johor.

“Some of them may have attended celebrations in their area because they are unaware of the outbreak,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said this in response to questions on the possibility that the increase of Covid-19 positive cases in the area was due to a wedding and tahlil held in the area recently.

This followed an earlier claim by the villagers of Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Masjid, one of the two affected villages, that the outbreak began after a wedding ceremony and tahlil were held on March 15.

On the situation in Simpang Renggam, Ayob Khan said the authorities have mounted seven roadblocks on five major roads and 11 ungazetted routes with access to the two locked-down villages.

He said prior to the enactment of the EMCO in the area, 80 police and Armed Forces personnel were assigned to the area.

“As of today, the number has increased to 181 personnel from the police and Armed Forces deployed at Simpang Renggam,” he said.

Ayob Khan said based on a visit conducted personally by him this morning, residents of both areas were also found to be following the instructions of the EMCO.

“From my observations conducted this morning, there was no movement in and out of the two areas. The respective occupants also did not leave their houses.

“Police will be firm in this regard and the public is required to obey the instructions,” said Ayob Khan.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in a statement that two areas in Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, became the first to be issued the EMCO after 61 residents tested Covid-19 positive.

He said the decision was made based on the advice of the health minister.

The two affected areas in Simpang Renggam are Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid, located 67km from the state capital Johor Baru, or about an hour’s drive away.

Both villages comprise of 3,570 residents, from 650 families.