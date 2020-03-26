MOH: Focus now to protect Covid-19 patients with low immunity

A Giant hypermarket staff screens members of the public on day nine of the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it is focusing efforts on treating Covid-19 patients with low immunity, as concern mounts that public hospitals may be overwhelmed by rising cases of infections.

“It’s our strategy to protect older patients because their immunity may be weaker, also those with history of chronic diseases like those undergoing chemotherapy or others,” its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a media briefing today.

The country’s new infection cases breached the 2,000th mark today, with 230 new cases reported and four more deaths, mostly linked to the mass tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling held earlier this month.

The mortality rate, however, remained low at 1.1 per cent, Dr Noor Hisham said.

MORE TO COME