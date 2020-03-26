Grab establishes two funds to support driver & delivery partners

Grab has set up two funds namely ‘Partner Protection Fund’ and ‘Partner Relief Fund’ to support their driver and delivery partners in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Grab has set up two funds namely ‘Partner Protection Fund’ and ‘Partner Relief Fund’ to support their driver and delivery partners in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Country Head of Grab Malaysia, Sean Goh, in a statement today, said the Grab ‘Partner Protection Fund’ of up to RM1,000 per driver or delivery-partner is a protection fund to help partners who test positive for Covid-19 or are required by Ministry of Health (MOH) to self-quarantine.

“Meanwhile for the Grab ‘Partner Relief Fund’ of up to RM300 per driver or delivery-partner, (we) will provide our active partners with vouchers to help with daily household expenses. These vouchers can be used on most Grab services, whether to reload their mobile, or to purchase essential and grocery items at up to 50 per cent off for their families during this period,” he said.

Goh also said that Grab is providing their partners with free masks via GrabBenefits and have worked with them to make two practices mandatory — hand sanitisation at the stores and fully sealed packaging to prevent contamination and spillage.

He said that Grab is taking imperative measures to look out for its network of delivery partners as they continue to serve the customers, especially during the extension period of the Movement control order (MCO).

Goh also mentioned that amidst the deluge of WhatApp rumours, Grab have partnered with the government to provide the Grab community with immediate access to the most accurate and timely information relating to Covid-19.

Other than that, Grab has deployed ‘contactless’ deliveries to minimise the risks of physical contact for both public and partners, in which all of its food, mart or pasar services are now 100 per cent cashless with GrabPay.

Grab has also introduced a Covid-19 insurance cover which is available for Grab customers when they opt into the Ride Cover for only 35 cents per ride.

“Please check the Insurance tile in the Grab app for more details (on Covid-19 Cover),” he said. — Bernama