Heineken Malaysia temporarily shuts down brewery due to Covid-19 movement control order

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Heineken Malaysia Berhad has announced that it has suspended the operations of its brewery in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, in line with the government’s two-week movement control order to slow the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Heineken Malaysia stressed that the health and safety of its employees is its top priority, further stating that its staff had been kept regularly updated on Covid-19 and that preventive measures on travel and personal hygiene had been implemented according to guidance from the World Health Organisation and the Health Ministry.

“In accordance with the Government’s movement control order, our employees are working from home until 31 March 2020.

“Our Sungei Way Brewery has suspended operations and we have received approval from the authorities to allow a minimum number of workers to be on site to ensure the safety and integrity of the brewery during the stipulated period,” the company said in a statement last night.

Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala was quoted in the same statement as saying: “We are living in unprecedented times, our first priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of our people, suppliers, customers, and consumers. At the same time, we commit to continue engaging the Government to support their efforts in addressing the Covid-19 crisis whilst ensuring we mitigate the impact to our industry.”

Heineken Malaysia also said it expected a “significant impact” on its operations and business during this period, arising as a whole from the government’s restriction on the public’s movement and mandatory closures of non-essential businesses, as well as the overall effect that the Covid-19 outbreak has on the retail sector and the market in general.

“However, given the evolving circumstances, it is not possible for the company to quantify or determine the extent of the impact on its business and financial position.

“The company will continue to monitor the evolving situation and undertake appropriate measures to mitigate the impact from the current situation,” it added.

Information on Heineken Malaysia’s website shows several brands of beverages under the company’s portfolio, including Guinness Stout, Tiger beer, Heineken beer, ciders, shandy and non-alcoholic malt drink Malta.



