Health D-G: New Covid-19 cases back up, as 16 more recover

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — A total of 172 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded as at noon today, bringing the trend back up after dipping yesterday.

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections locally to 1,796, with four more deaths reported over the same period bringing local mortality numbers to 19.

Meanwhile, 16 more recovered, making it a total of 199 of those who were discharged.

“Up to now 45 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). From that amount, 34 cases require assistance breathing,” he said in a press conference.

Of the new cases recorded, a total of 71 infections were from the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering cluster, while the source of infection for the remainder is still being investigated.

