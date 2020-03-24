Terengganu Health Dept denies Dungun Hospital closure

Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said Dungun Hospital is still operating as usual except for the male ward that had to be closed for cleaning and disinfecting process. — Screen capture via Google Maps

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 24 — The Terengganu Health Department today denied the allegation that Dungun Hospital was shut down and all its staff were quarantined as claimed on social media sites since yesterday.

Its director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said Dungun Hospital is still operating as usual except for the male ward that had to be closed for cleaning and disinfecting process.

“This step was taken due to a patient who sought treatment here was suspected to be positive for Covid-19 infection.

“Accordingly, the male ward in Dungun Hospital has been closed for cleaning and disinfecting process as a precautionary measure,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

Dr Nor Azimi also hoped that the health department staff to stop uploading their status on social media arbitrarily without clear explanation to avoid creating panic among the public.

“I have visited Dungun Hospital yesterday and found that everything was in control and the treatment process in other wards was ongoing as usual,” she said.

Thirty-eight positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Terengganu as at noon yesterday. — Bernama