Shopee strengthens face mask supply

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — In response to the shortage in the supply of face masks, e-commerce platform, Shopee is working closely with local manufacturers, distributors and regional networks to offer convenient access to the item in Malaysia.

“We now have both local and cross-border face mask sellers on our platform who are able to offer face masks in larger quantities and at better prices,” said its regional managing director, Ian Ho in a statement today.

He expects supplies to improve in the coming weeks as factories in China are gradually resuming operations, while the ban on exports and tax relaxations on the item have also resulted in a stronger supply in Malaysia.

Ho noted that prices of face masks have decreased, adding that sellers on Shopee are offering boxes of 50 pieces three-ply surgical face masks at between RM60 and RM85, below the regulated retail ceiling price of RM100.

The e-commerce platform has urged consumers to remain considerate and not buy more than they need and join its efforts in keeping essential products affordable for all. — Bernama