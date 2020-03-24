Man nabbed after ramming police roadblock near Batu Caves

Police officers inspect a vehicle during a roadblock in Kepong March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — A man was detained after the car he was travelling in with two friends rammed into a police roadblock at Kilometre13.2 of the Middle Ring Road 2, Batu Caves, near here, today.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said in the incident at around 2am, the Perodua Alza driven by the suspect appeared suspicious before evading the roadblock and fleeing towards the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway.

"The vehicle went out of control at the Gombak toll plaza and hit the toll gate barrier and sped off towards Bentong.

"At the KM 23.6, the car went out of control again, and collided into the divider in Bentong before the three suspects escaped and fled on foot into the nearby jungle," he said in a statement here tonight.

He said one of suspects, aged 21 years was arrested at about 5pm at Old Klang Road here, adding that investigations found he had 20 previous criminal records connected to criminal activities and drugs.

Police are tracking down the other two suspects, and the case is being investigated under Section 186 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, three men were arrested for possession of various house break-in equipment at a roadblock in Jalan Utama Indah Perdana, Kepong, this morning.

Arifai said all suspects, aged between 32 and 42 years, were remanded for four days until Thursday. The offence is being investigated under Section 28 (i) of Minor Offences 1955 and Regulation 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas). — Bernama