Gardenia says bread production already at max level, tells Malaysians to buy only what they need

A man restocks bread and snacks on his motorcycle before selling them on the streets in Kuala Lumpur April 13, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Bread producer Gardenia has revealed that it is already churning out bread at its maximum capacity, while also urging Malaysians to keep their purchases of its products to their normal levels of consumption.

Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd via its official Facebook page yesterday thanked customers for purchasing its bread products at shops.

“We wish to inform that at this time the bread production at Gardenia factories has reached the maximum level. Therefore, we are not able to add on the supplies of our products in the market.

“We also wish to thank you for your understanding and all inconveniences that arise are very much regretted,” it wrote in Malay in its Facebook comment.

The company’s Facebook comment was on its March 17 Facebook announcement that it would continue its operations to produce and distribute its products at all existing selling points throughout the government’s two-week movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to March 31.

Today, Gardenia posted an announcement to assure customers that the supply of bread will not stop.

“Gardenia is producing and delivering your favourite bread and snacks, seven days a week even during this MCO period. Daily deliveries to supermarkets and other outlets are proceeding as usual.

“We urge all our customers to remain calm and buy according to your normal needs and daily consumption,” it said.

“Gardenia is in this together with you, and we would like to reassure you that we are doing our best, working 24/7 to increase our production to meet consumer needs,” it added in the notice.

Malaysians had previously been seen panic buying amid speculation of a lockdown, but the government’s MCO is not a lockdown and Malaysians are allowed to go out to buy their daily necessities.



