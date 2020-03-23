Teluk Intan Hospital staff test positive for Covid-19, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 22, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, March 23 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed that a few medical staff at the Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) tested positive for Covid-19.

Without mentioning the number of people who tested positive for the virus, he said, safety and preventive measures were taken immediately and regular monitoring was carried out at HTI.

“The HTI management has taken strict control action with the assistance of the Hilir Perak District Health Office, with preventive measures to minimise exposure to hospital staff being the main activity since the first case of Covid-19 positive infection was identified," he said in a statement here, today.

A few days ago, it was viraled on the social media of operations at HTI having collapsed when six of its medical staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham urged the public to not transmit fake news as it could cause public anxiety.

He said for any information on Covid-19, the public could refer to the Ministry of Health's Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) via the hotline 03-8881 0200/0600/0700 or email to [email protected].

As of noon yesterday, 66 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Perak. — Bernama