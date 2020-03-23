Senior minister reiterates no interstate, interdistrict travel during movement control order

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — No one is allowed to travel interstate and also from one district to another under the movement control order (MCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail, who is also the defence minister, said that this travel ban is already stipulated under the MCO’s rules which is enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

However, Ismail said that the police would allow someone to travel interstate if they have a valid reason and applied to do so.

“If the travel is necessary, for example, if someone wants to attend family or a relative’s funeral or accidents or seeking for medical treatment, then it can be allowed, but they have to inform the police,” he said in a press conference this afternoon.

Ismail also said that those government and private sector workers who are under the essential service will be allowed to travel interstate and interdistrict.

“We have decided from the National Security Council meeting this morning that the chief secretary from every government ministry will issue a travel permission letter for the public servant while the private sector employees should get their letter from their respective companies.

“I also hope that the employers will send the name list of their employees who are required to travel for work purposes to the nearest police stations,” he said.