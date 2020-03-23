RM3.58m special funds to help people affected by MCO, says Pahang MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the allocation included a one-off cash payment of RM150, and RM50 worth of basic food items which will be distributed beginning tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 23 — The Pahang state government today announced a special allocation of RM3.58 million for 17,935 people in the state following the imposition of the movement control order (MCO).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the allocation included a one-off cash payment of RM150, and RM50 worth of basic food items which will be distributed beginning tomorrow.

“The distribution will be done by the district officers and the local authorities. The eligible recipients are people who have been directly affected and whose source of income has been cut off by the MCO

“The recipients are reminded to continue complying with the order to stay indoors as the items will be sent to their homes,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy also said there will be a 50-per cent cut in rental payments of 2,453 tenants of low-cost public housing projects for the month of April, at a cost of RM150,000 to the state government.

He added that a 50-per cent discount will also be given to 6,238 petty traders and hawkers, at a cost of RM1.29 million, in rental payments for stalls and public amenities as well as permits for farmers’ markets, night markets and car boot sales for the month of April.

Wan Rosdy also announced that the Pahang Social Welfare Department will give out the April aid payments early on March 27.

“The state government has also agreed on an allocation of RM765,800 for food to be given to staff of operations rooms and security forces involved in enforcing the MCO.

“There will also be a special allocation of RM252,000 for all Pahang state assemblymen for them to assist the people affected by the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Announcing the launch of the Pahang Covid-19 Fund, Wan Rosdy said anyone who wants to contribute can do so through the Pahang State Treasury Bank Muamalat account, with the number 06010002165711 or through the digital application PahangGo. — Bernama