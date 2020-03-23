Penang chief minister: Still stubborn about violating MCO? Then prepare for the worst

Chow advised Penangites to use delivery services to get their basic needs instead of going out regularly to stock up. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 23 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has told Penangites to prepare for the worst if they still refuse to adhere to the movement control order (MCO) to stay at home.

He said Penang has already recorded 58 positive Covid-19 cases and one death as of yesterday.

“This is a worrying situation. Please don’t be stubborn, everyone must adhere to the MCO. If not, the MCO could be extended and we will face more difficulties,” the Penang lawmaker appealed in a message on Facebook Live at around 12.50pm today.

He said the state government has to take additional steps to make sure everyone stays at home and this includes RapidPenang and Penang Ferry reducing their service frequency.

“RapidPenang buses will reduce their service frequency by 70 per cent, the CAT buses will reduce by 50 per cent and the ferry service has also reduced its frequency,” he said.

CAT buses are the state’s Congestion Alleviation Transport free feeder bus service to shuttle passengers around various housing areas and connect them to main roads, supermarkets and schools.

He advised everyone to use delivery services to get their basic needs instead of going out regularly to stock up.

“We have to issue new orders in these last 24 hours, such as ordering roadside stalls to stop operations, to limit the number of people going to the markets,” he said.

He said the Air Itam market had received a lot of coverage due to the daily crowds frequenting the site and this had been politicised and racialised.

He said Penang Pakatan Harapan was criticised for being a weak state government for allowing crowds at the market, while some parties had turned it into a racial issue and blamed certain races.

“From the beginning, I have stressed that I am not interested in politicising this issue. We are not proud of having less numbers of Covid-19 patients compared to other non-Pakatan Harapan states. This is not the time to play politics,” he said.

He reminded the people that wherever the Covid-19 patients are, whether in Penang, Melaka, Sarawak or Pahang, all of them are Malaysians.

“We should be fighting this as a country and as Malaysians,” he said.

As for the situation at the wet markets, Chow said both city councils have informed him that social distancing boundaries have been set at all markets, including the four hotspots on Penang island.

“The Seberang Perai City Council will be disinfecting the markets once every two days while the Penang Island City Council will be disinfecting all markets daily,” he said.

Chow said he chaired the Penang Covid-19 taskforce meeting today and had obtained updates on the situation from all relevant departments, including the state Health Department, Immigration Department and Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

He said he has also discussed the enforcement of the MCO in Penang with the state’s police chief.

“All roadblocks held in the state were to ensure people adhere to the MCO and to discourage people from going out without valid reason,” he said.

He stressed that those working in essential services will be allowed through the roadblocks, while those who are out and about without valid reason will be told to go home.



