Give extra RM1,000 each to the needy in March, April instead of dipping into EPF savings, Pakatan tells Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has suggested for Putrajaya to instead disburse additional aid of RM1,000 twice in March and April to recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) financial aid.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PH said such a move would cost Putrajaya RM8.2 billion, but would be the speediest approach to help those who are most affected by the movement control order (MCO) rather than withdrawing from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

“Those who are allowed to withdraw their own EPF savings should be aware that this is not an aid but is taken from their own future savings,” the pact said in a statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysians are now allowed to withdraw a maximum of RM500 monthly from their EPF savings to buy essential goods amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin said all Malaysians aged 55 and below are eligible to withdraw from their EPF Account Two for a period over 12 months.

