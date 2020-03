The federal government has announced a six-month repayment extension for the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) loan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — The federal government has announced a six-month repayment extension for the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) loan, amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in announcing the government's agreement to extend the repayment period from three months to six months, said the extension is effective today until September 30.

MORE TO COME