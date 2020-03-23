All restaurants, convenience stores, petrol stations to open from 7am to 7pm during MCO in Perak

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 23 — All grocery and convenience stores, restaurants and petrol stations can only open from 7am to 7pm starting from today, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced after chairing the state disaster management committee meeting.

Ahmad Faizal said the new orders will take effect from March 23 to March 31 or until the movement control order (MCO), which has been enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, is withdrawn by the government.

“All restaurants and food premises, including drive-throughs, all petrol stations and convenience stores in petrol stations and all 24-hour convenience and grocery stores, including 7-Eleven will only be open from 7am to 7pm in Perak,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Faizal also urged all agencies to give their full cooperation and support to the state disaster management committee throughout the enforcement period.

“Only those premises that have the necessary permission can operate as usual while the rest have to cease operations,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said that those who are willing to help donate food and medical supplies such face masks and gloves to frontliners can do so by bringing their contributions to District Offices or the nearest police station.

“I also congratulate and thank those who have followed the order to stay at home in helping to stop the spread of this infection,” he said.