Three church members in PJ down with Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Three members of the Damansara Utama Methodist Church (DUMC) including Pastor Datuk Daniel Ho’s wife have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The two others are members of a Bible study group.

As an immediate measure, the church is currently assisting the Health Ministry to trace those who might have come into contact with the trio recently.

Church members who may have come into contact with the three are now monitoring themselves in self-quarantine and have also sent samples for testing.

In a statement yesterday, Daniel said he and his wife were tested yesterday.

“Mine came out negative whereas hers is positive. There are two others in DUMC who tested positive too.

“Many of you have expressed your kind thoughts, love, concern and prayers for us during this time from around the country and across the world,” he said.

The church, one of the largest in the country, is located in Section 13, Petaling Jaya. DUMC has about 5,000 worshipers weekly and over 300 study groups, also known as cell groups.

Other than the large 3,000-strong English-speaking congregation, there are also five other language congregations, namely Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia, Tamil, Myanmar and Nepalese.

On March 7, a parishioner from the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puchong tested positive for Covid-19, the Chancery of the Catholic Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur posted on their website.

Three days later the church confirmed that another two of its members have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two members found to be in close contact with the first confirmed case in the parish.