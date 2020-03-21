Police deny issuing summonses for vehicles with more than one occupant during movement control order

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock on Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Police have denied that summonses are being issued to people for not travelling alone in their vehicles to purchase supplies, following the implementation of the Movement Control Order effective March 18 to 31.

When contacted by Bernama, Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said information circulating on social media that such an incident had taken place in Puchong, was fake news.

The message which has been circulating on WhatsApp since yesterday, alleges that police imposed a RM200 summons on a married couple who had left their home to buy daily necessities.

It also advises the public to leave home alone, when buying supplies or food.

Yesterday, Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi issued a denial that police officers were issuing summonses at a roadblock in front of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) police station. — Bernama