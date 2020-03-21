Minister: Govt to import 10 million face masks from China

A health worker at Mawar Medical Centre provides hand sanitiser to a wheelchair-bound elderly woman in Seremban March 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The government will import 10 million face masks from China gradually in order to meet the domestic demand following the Covid-19 outbreak which has been increasing drastically.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today said that the masks will be distributed by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to the frontliners who has been battling to curb the spread of the infection.

“The face masks will be distributed by Nadma to those who are on the frontline such as doctors, nurses, police, army and also immigration officers,” he said in a live press conference this afternoon.

“If there is balance after distributing it to the frontliners then the mask will be distributed to pharmaceutical companies in order to be supplied to the public. Our priority is for the people on the frontline.”

