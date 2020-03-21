DCM: Sarawak has own SOP for Covid-19

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah stressed that it has been the policy of SDMC to urge all those who had close contact or were involved in the Covid-19 clusters to report to government hospitals in the state. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 21 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has its own standard operating procedure (SOP) for tackling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the state, its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah explained today.

He said these were on top of the federal Health Ministry procedures.

“We have decided, from the onset or Day One of the outbreak, to have our own SOP and strategies which suit our state geographical landscape and unique circumstances that may arise from time to time.

“We also have experienced medical officers to advise us and who sit on our committee,” he said in response to criticisms by Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen that SDMC has not followed the Health Ministry’s SOP with regards to screening and testing cases of Covid-19 infection in the state.

Uggah stressed that it has been the policy of SDMC to urge all those who had close contact or were involved in the Covid-19 clusters to report to government hospitals in the state.

“When we were informed that the tabligh Sri Petaling cluster had been identified as one of the main sources of transmission, we had appealed to all those who had participated in that gathering or those in close contact with the participants to report to any government hospital.

“The intention is pure and simple, that is, to detect as many as possible. In other words, to allow us to do the very crucial contact tracing.

“Covid-19 is known the world over as a very contagious sickness. Lest people forget, we already have three fatalities in our midst.

“Today we have another 10 positive cases to add to the 68 that we already have,” he said, stating that of the total number of positive cases, at least 42 cases are from one particular cluster.

He said SDMC has been consistent in continuing to track any contact so that it can take the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the unabated spread of the virus.

“With these in mind, I made the call during my televised media conference on March 19 to urge all those who have close contact with all four clusters in the state to come forward.

“Our objective is crystal clear. We should not and cannot worry over the number of people answering our call and coming to the hospitals,” he said, adding that SDMC has plans to ensure it can handle the crowd.

He said the most important issue to track those concerned to allow SDMC to give medical advice including the need for quarantine.

“With the information that we had gathered, the committee can then do the follow-up and the monitoring to control any possible transmission to others.

“This is an integral part of our agenda to curb the spread of the Covid-19,” he said, asking why Chong was questioning him for making the televised announcement.

Citing an example, he said the state government had on January 27, 2020, barred any foreigners who had been to China to enter Sarawak.

“This is different from the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government’s policy which took things for granted and they ironically welcomed the Chinese tourists and visitors from mainland China without the need for screening or SOP to monitor their state of health.

“While Chong had painted a black picture of our policy for reasons best known to himself, we had noted with interest that he and Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii had voluntarily gone to the SGH for Covid-19 screening.

“Had he been a responsible leader, he would have brought all those in close contacts to go to the hospital for screening. But he did not. Perhaps he alone knows the answer,” he said.