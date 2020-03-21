Covid-19: Malaysia receives medical device aid from China for police

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pic) said the aid was received by the Malaysian Ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan and PDRM representative, Chern Lea Keong at the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysia today received more than 20,000 medical devices from China specially for use by Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the aid was received by the Malaysian Ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan and PDRM representative, Chern Lea Keong at the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing.

“More medical device assistance! Thank you again to China for contributing 1,000 face masks, 20,000 medical masks, 100 protective clothing and 100 goggles, this time specially for our police personnel.

“Malaysia and China are inseparable,” he said on his Facebook site last night.

Hishammuddin on Monday had received a visit from the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian at Wisma Putra, in Putrajaya to discuss Malaysia-China ties which should be strengthened in various sectors as well as focusing on efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The government has started enforcing several measures to curb Covid-19 from spreading in the country including the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to 31 involving the role of the police force to ensure the order is carried out smoothly.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government would also be deploying members of the Armed Forces from tomorrow to assist PDRM in enforcing the order. — Bernama