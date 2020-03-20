Covid-19: Sabah govt stops tabligh congregation in Sulawesi from re-entering state

A man wears a protective mask as he attends Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, March 20 — The Sabah government will stop all members of the Tabligh congregation who attended the Tabligh Ijtima of Asia 2020 event in Gowa, south Sulawesi from March 18-19, from re-entering the state for 14 days from today.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the decision was made at the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre meeting today as a measure to contain the pandemic.

“They (tabligh congregation) from Sabah are not allowed to enter the state for 14 days beginning today,” he said in a statement today.

Safar said the Command Centre also decided to shut down operations of all bus terminals in the state as they were still lots of mobility at district bus terminals, which was a direct violation of the two-week Movement Control Order that runs until March 31.

He also said that all issues regarding tertiary students from Sabah who were stranded in airports throughout the country following the announcement of the Movement Control Order have been solved. — Bernama