Putrajaya announces Friday prayers suspended until Movement Control Order ends

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Putrajaya has announced today that all communal Friday prayers in the country will be suspended for the next two weeks until the Movement Control Order (MCO) is rescinded on March 31.

In a video address uploaded on his Facebook page, minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said adherents shall replace the worship with zuhur prayers at home with their own family.

“Friday prayers tomorrow will be omitted. It will be stopped until March 31,” he said.

Last week, Friday prayers in Federal Territories had went on despite suspensions in Perlis and Singapore.

