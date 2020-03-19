Only 60pc complied with MCO; police may take sterner action

Police personnel inspect a vehicle at a roadblock on Jalan Tun Dr Awang in Penang March 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Only 60 per cent of the public has obeyed the Movement Control Order (MCO) issued by the government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic as of yesterday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this has resulted in the police marshalling their personnel to control the situation by imposing roadblocks, with 504 roadblocks done nationwide by yesterday.

“6,135 vehicles have been checked by these roadblocks, and as of today the police are taking an advisory stance,” Ismail said during a press conference.

