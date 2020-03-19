Discussions underway to resolve dilemma of Malaysian workers in Singapore, says senior minister

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says talks are underway to resolve the problem of some 300,000 Malaysian workers in Singapore who are affected by the Movement Control Order. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 19 ― Malaysia and Singapore are in discussions to resolve the problem of some 300,000 Malaysian workers in Singapore who are affected by Malaysia’s Movement Control Order (MCO) because they commute to the island republic daily for work.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the idea was proposed by Malaysia on the condition that Singapore provides accommodation for the affected workers.

“We (both countries) have already been in contact and are discussing. Our Prime Minister has spoken to the Prime Minister of Singapore, and I have also spoken to Singapore’s Defence Minister, as well as several other senior ministers.

“So this is already being discussed...InsyaAllah we will make an announcement soon regarding our workers employed in Singapore,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also Minister of Defence, at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee on the MCO here today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 16 announced that Malaysia would be imposing a nationwide MCO from March 18 to 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The order, among others, restricts movements of people and bars Malaysians from leaving the country. ― Bernama