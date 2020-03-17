Malaysia-Singapore working committee to be set up following movement control order

People streaming across the Woodlands Checkpoint into Singapore on March 17, 2020, the morning after Malaysia announced a nationwide movement control order. — TODAY pic

JOHOR BARU, March 17 — A special working committee will be set up to formulate mitigation plan to address the issues of the movement of people, goods and services between Malaysia and Singapore, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said following the latest development of the Covid-19 outbreak and the announcement of the Movement Control Order yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today agreed that the committee be set up.

“The committee will be jointly-chaired by Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, myself and a Singaporean cabinet representative,” he said in a statement today.

He said the committee would be tasked with formulating mitigation plan for managing common interests between Malaysia and Singapore, particularly in ensuring the smooth and safe movement of Malaysians working in Singapore.

Hasni said the committee would then present recommendations to the prime minister of both countries for further action.

He said the committee also would notify the progress of related issues from time to time. — Bernama