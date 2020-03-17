KL mayor: Food trucks, fresh markets, roadside stalls must close for Covid-19 shutdown

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham A. Dahlan said this order to KL businesses is based on the federal government’s two-week restriction of movement order announced yesterday.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Food trucks, wet and night markets, roadside stalls are among businesses here that must stop operating from tomorrow to March 31, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham A. Dahlan announced today.

He said this order to KL businesses is based on the federal government’s two-week restriction of movement order announced yesterday.

He listed businesses that must be fully closed in the city during the two-week period as including shopping complexes, business complexes, entertainment premises, stalls by the roadside, food trucks, mobile hawkers, pasar malam or night markets, morning markets, pasar tani or farmers’ markets, and bazaars.

“However, for business activities for restaurants, hawkers centres and food courts, only drive-through services, delivery and takeaways are allowed,” the notice issued by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) under the city mayor’s orders read.

“Exemption for this closure is only given to supermarkets, public markets in buildings, clinics, pharmacies, sundry goods stores, convenience stores and premises involved with essential services only,” the notice read, adding that the city mayor’s order is issued in line with the Police Act 1967 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and subject to further updates from time to time.

The notice also said DBKL will take enforcement action on any business owners who do not comply with this notice.

MORE TO COME