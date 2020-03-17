DBKL shutters all its public parks for Malaysia’s two-week Covid-19 shutdown

DBKL said all public parks in Kuala Lumpur will be closed from March 18 to March 31, 2020 to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — All public parks in the city will be closed for two weeks starting tomorrow to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak from spreading, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced today.

In the brief notice posted on DBKL’s official Facebook page, the notice in Malay stated and issued under the orders of the city mayor read: “KL’s public parks will be closed from March 18 to March 31, 2020 to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. This inconvenience is very much regretted.”

The notice did not list down the names of the public parks involved.

A check of DBKL’s website, which provides general information on various services and facilities under its care, shows that it includes a public list of 13 public parks in Kuala Lumpur under its care.

The list included Taman Botani Perdana, Taman Rimba Kiara, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, Taman Tasik Manjalara, Taman Metropolitan Kepong, Taman Metropolitan Batu, Taman Tasik Datuk Keramat, Taman Tasik Permaisuri, Taman Bukit Jalil, Taman Pudu Ulu, Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir, Taman Alam Damai and Taman Dusun Bandar.

This list on the website is a general list.

DBKL’s announcement comes after the government yesterday announced a two-week movement control order banning public gatherings and requiring all non-essential services to close from March 18 to March 31.

The government’s two-week order is aimed at preventing crowds, as crowds would cause the Covid-19 virus to spread faster and easier.

Even before this two-week order was announced, the government had previously urged for the postponement of mass gatherings, and advised Malaysians to practise social distancing or staying at least one metre apart from each other to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

MORE TO COME