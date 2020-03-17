Jaya Grocer introduces seniors-only shopping period as Covid-19 precaution

Jaya Grocer said it was introducing special opening hours from 9.30am to 10am at participating outlets for elderly customers and their caretakers. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Jaya Grocer supermarket chain said it will provide a 30-minute period each morning specifically for senior citizens who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

It made the announcement this morning, after the government instituted a nationwide “restriction of movement order” that will begin at midnight tonight in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“We are introducing special opening hours from 9.30am to 10am at participating outlets for elderly customers (60s and above) & their caretakers.

“This initiative is to ensure those in need can shop for their daily needs in a safe & worry-free environment,” the chain said in a statement.

The restriction order means all non-essential services must close for a two-week period from tomorrow until March 31.

Supermarkets and others retailing essential items will remain open and the government has assured Malaysians there is no need for hoarding.

Individual movement is also not restricted but mass gatherings are not allowed.