IRB: Deadline to submit income tax return forms extended by two months

A general view of the Inland Revenue Board’s office in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The last day to file the various income tax return forms (BNCP) has been extended by two months from the original deadline.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in a statement today announced that the move was to facilitate the submission of tax returns affected by the Movement Control Order which is starting tomorrow until March 31.

The statement said tax payers are also urged to submit their BNCP forms and payment of tax via IRB’s online platform, ezHASIL.

IRB said all its premises in the country would be closed during the Movement Control Order period.

Tax payers who have problems with income tax issues especially on filling and submitting BNCP forms can enquire via Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas). — Bernama