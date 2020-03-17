NSC: Restaurants can only open for takeaways, deliveries; strictly no dine-in

NSC confirmed that restaurants are allowed to open but will have to strictly avoid dine-in customers. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Restaurants and eateries can only cater for food delivery services such as GrabFood, Foodpanda and others during the movement control order imposed by the Malaysian government from tomorrow until the end of this month, the National Security Council (NSC) said today.

In their 21-point Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the movement control order, NSC confirmed that restaurants are allowed to open but will have to strictly avoid dine-in customers.

“Restaurants can be open but only for takeaway food or through food delivery services from certain companies such as Grab Food and Food Panda,” NSC said in a statement.

Earlier today, Grab, which also provides e-hailing services, said it will continue to operate its various delivery services under GrabFood (for food) and under GrabMart (for daily essentials such as dry food and healthcare products).

In a separate Facebook post, delivery company dahmakan wrote a simple note saying “dahmakan will continue to be operational and deliver safe and hygienic food. Stay safe. Stay indoors”.

Another popular food delivery company, Foodpanda, has yet to make an announcement on Facebook at the time of writing.

Last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a government order effective from tomorrow that would require Malaysians to stop all public gatherings and shut down any non-essential businesses and stores, with only places selling daily necessities and essential services such as transportation, food supply, health, pharmacies, banking and utilities allowed to continue operations.



