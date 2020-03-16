RoS: All activities, conferences, assemblies and AGMs should be postponed until June 30

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at KLIA March 10, 2020. Malaysia yesterday saw a spike of 190 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has instructed all registered organisations in the country to postpone any conferences or general assemblies until June 30, in light of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

It said this was after Putrajaya called for any meetings to be cancelled or otherwise postponed for a certain period, as part of efforts to stem the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases.

“The RoS as a government body controlling registered organisations is also included under these orders. Therefore, the postponing of conferences or general assemblies until June 30 is also applicable to an organisation's central headquarters as well as its branches nationwide,” said the registrar in a statement.

The RoS' instructions were issued out under Section 3a of the Societies Act 1966.

“However if by June 30 the Covid-19 outbreak situation is still at a serious level, an organisation must send in a request to the registrar for a period extension.

The extension is meant to prevent abuse by registered societies of existing laws as well as the Act,” it said.

Malaysia yesterday saw a spike of 190 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, most of which were attributed to a spread that occurred during a religious event that took place between February 28 and March 1, in Sri Petaling, bring the local tally to a whopping 438 cases.

This figure represents the biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to date. It also makes Malaysia the worst affected country in South-east Asia.