Operations at Pengerang Integrated Complex suspended to allow Dosh investigations

The blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor early this morning. — Picture courtesy of social media/Persatuan Bangsa Johor

KOTA TINGGI, March 16 — Operations of the Diesel Hydro Treating Unit (DHT) at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC), near here, which was razed after an explosion last night, are temporarily suspended to enable further investigation by the authorities.

State health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the suspension order was issued by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh).

“Our priority and focus today is to make sure the incident area is safe for workers and locals.

“So for now, give the relevant parties an opportunity to carry out investigation first and so that we can take the initiative to find other ways to improve the security in those areas in the future,” he told a media conference here, today.

Vidyanathan said the incident was also an isolated case, but said the investigation could take time, depending on the complexity of the case.

He said the bodies of the five victims who were killed in the incident had also been sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital for post-mortem.

“In the meantime, let the forensics perform their duties and then we will announce the results of the autopsy report,” he said.

Asked about the aid to be provided by the state government, Vidyananthan said he believed that Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad was considering the forms of assistance that could be provided to the victims and their families.

The fire at the diesel hydro treater unit at Gate 1, PIC, at 10.50pm last night, left five dead and another suffering 40 per cent burns to the body.

Those killed were identified as Fadhi Akmal Fadzil, Azarul Ashraf Nor Akmal, Norfazly Md Nor, Che Huzaidy Che Harun and Hadi Syafiq Jamil. — Bernama