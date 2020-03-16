MCMC launches official Telegram channel to curb fake news on Covid-19

MCMC in a statement today said those with concerns about news on certain issues including Covid-19 can verify the information received by joining the Telegram channel. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has set up an official Telegram channel for the Sebenarnya.my portal which will focus on curbing the spread of fake news on social media.

MCMC in a statement today said those with concerns about news on certain issues including Covid-19 can verify the information received by joining the channel at https://t.me/sebenarnyamy.

“The news uploaded on the official Sebenarnya.my Telegram channel will be verified by the authorities such as the Ministry of Health (MOH) for issues related to Covid-19,” it said.

MCMC will share all relevant news, announcements, reminders and frequently asked questions that have been verified by the MOH through its official social media account, as well as via the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) from the https://t.me/cprckkm link.

“Efforts to curb the spread of fake news is a collective responsibility. The public is advised against spreading unverified news to avoid confusion,” the statement said. — Bernama